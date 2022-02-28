Bavarian Nordic reports additional positive data for its mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Feb. 28, 2022 2:25 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY), BVNKFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) announces additional positive data from the remaining two groups, a Phase 2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2.
- 66 subjects that had been previously vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines were enrolled and received a single lower dose with ABNC0V2 (50μg).
- The results showed that similar high neutralizing antibody levels against the same SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as observed with the higher dose. However, the higher booster dose of ABNCoV2 trended towards inducing stronger levels of neutralizing titres against SARS-CoV-2.
- Secondly, 28 subjects, who had not been previously vaccinated or infected with SARS-CoV-2 were enrolled and received 2 doses of the (100 μg) of ABNCoV2 4 weeks apart.
- Two week post vaccination with ABNCoV2, the large boosting effect of ABNCoV2 elevated the neutralizing antibodies to levels reported to be highly efficacious (>90%) against SARS-CoV-2.
- ABNCoV2 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported either the low (50 μg) or high dose (100 μg) of ABNCoV2, while the 50 μg dose has shown positive results, it has been decided to use the 100 μg dose in the Phase 3 trial to maximize the likelihood of success.
- The company plans to initiate Phase 3 during the first half of 2022.
- The Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll up to 4,000 subjects who will receive a booster vaccination with 100 μg ABNCoV2 or an mRNA-based vaccine, aiming to demonstrate non-inferiority of ABNCoV2 to the licensed mRNA vaccine.
- Earlier, the company announced positive Phase 2 results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.