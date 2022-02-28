DAQO New Energy Non-GAAP EPADS of $2.03, revenue of $395.5M; initiates Q1 and FY22 production guidance
Feb. 28, 2022 2:39 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DAQO New Energy press release (NYSE:DQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $2.03.
- Revenue of $395.5M (+59.7% Y/Y).
- Polysilicon production volume was 23,616 MT in Q4 2021, compared to 21,684 MT in Q3 2021.
- Polysilicon sales volume was 11,642 MT in Q4 2021, compared to 21,183 MT in Q3 2021.
- Polysilicon average total production cost was $14.11/kg in Q4 2021, compared to $6.84/kg in Q3 2021.
- Adj. EBITDA was $251.1 million in Q4 2021, compared to $441.8 million in Q3 2021. Adj. EBITDA margin was 63.5% in Q4 2021, compared to 75.4% in Q3 2021.
- The Company expects to produce approximately 31,000MT to 32,000MT of polysilicon during the first quarter of 2022.
- The Company expects to produce approximately 120,000MT to 125,000MT of polysilicon for the full year of 2022, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.