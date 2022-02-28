Partner Communication reports Q4 results
Feb. 28, 2022 3:08 AM ETPartner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Partner Communication press release (NASDAQ:PTNR): Q4 profit for the period of $25M.
- Revenue of $274M (+6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $80M, an increase of 23% Y/Y.
- Net debt totalled NIS 744M.
- Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the first quarter of 2022, due to the continued increase in air travel compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in fourth quarter of 2021 due to the impact of seasonality and of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
- The Company currently expects that CAPEX payments will increase further in 2022, by approximately the same amount as the increase recorded in 2021, to be succeeded by a significant CAPEX payments decrease in 2023, following the completion of the major phase of deployment of the fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022.