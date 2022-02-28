TAAT Global Alternatives agrees to acquire Ohio-based distributor to bolster its footprint in the U.S. Tobacco Industry
Feb. 28, 2022 3:12 AM ETTAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (TOBAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TAAT Global Alternatives (TOABF) to acquire HLND Holdings (HLND), the parent entity of a convenience and tobacco wholesaler based in Ohio.
- HLND operates a long-established convenience distribution network in categories to include tobacco, snacks, candy, and various other convenience products. Since 2019, HLND’s net revenues have seen “double-digit” growth Y/Y.
- The deal will provide TAAT™ with its own wholesale presence in the Great Lakes region of the United States.
- The Company anticipates the addition will fortify its existing revenue sources as well as its portfolio of assets as TAAT™ continues to expand both in the United States and internationally.
- The purchase price will be equal to CAD $6.60M or the equivalent of approximately $5.2M, representing a valuation of CAD $8.89M or the equivalent of approximately $7M.
- The Purchase Price shall consist of up to CAD $1,254,760 or 19% of the purchase Price in cash and the remaining CAD $5,349,240 in common shares of TAAT™.
- All Consideration Shares will be issued upon closing, and will be subject to a lock-up schedule whereby one-third of the Consideration Shares will be released from lock-up on the 4th, 8th and 12th month from closing.
- In connection with the closing of this transaction, TAAT™ will pay a finder’s fee of 5% of its value to an arm’s length party.
- The deal is expected to close on or about March 15, 2022.