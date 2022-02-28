Financial fallout from the crisis in Ukraine is escalating rapidly, along with an intensification of violence and battles throughout the country. Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear forces on higher alert, Belarus is preparing to send troops into Ukraine and a convoy of Russian vehicles are surrounding Kyiv, though tougher-than-expected resistance has been seen on the ground. Diplomatic progress is also seen as unlikely as officials from both sides meet today for the first talks since the invasion began, while the EU upended years of policy by supplying weapons to a "country at war" for the first time in its history.

The latest: Western sanctions have sent the ruble into a nosedive, with the currency tumbling 30% overnight to an all-time low versus the dollar. In response, Russia's central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20%, freed local bank reserves to boost liquidity and ordered exporters to sell 80% of their hard currency revenues. In a bid to shield the nation's assets, brokers were also temporarily banned from handling sales of securities by non-residents, while Russian oligarchs were put on watch by many Western nations.

All the uncertainty has led to renewed risk-off sentiment, with U.S. stock index futures falling 2% after major comeback sessions last week. Concerns over energy disruptions sent crude oil futures in the opposite direction, with the contracts climbing 6% to nearly $97/bbl. Risk aversion was also seen elsewhere, as gold futures rose 1.2% to about $1,910 a troy ounce, the dollar index was advanced 0.8% to 97.368 and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 10 bps to 1.87%.

"A bank run has already started in Russia over the weekend... and inflation will immediately spike massively, and the Russian banking system is likely to be in trouble," declared Jeffrey Halley, Asia-based senior market analyst at OANDA. "These sanctions from the West are likely to eventually hurt trade flows out of Russia (around 80% of FX transactions handled by Russian financial institutions are denominated in USD), which will also hurt the growth outlook of Russia's key trading partners including Europe and lead to greater inflationary pressures and risk of stagflation, we think," added analysts at Nomura.

Sanctions buildup: Over the weekend, Western governments said they would cut off a select number of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network, and sanctioned some transactions of the Central Bank of Russia. That will make it harder for Moscow to shore up the ruble, its economy and prevent the country from getting around existing sanctions. Russia has meanwhile sought to quell the panic, saying it has necessary resources and tools - like $630B of foreign reserves - to maintain financial stability, though the S&P cut its credit rating to "junk," dealing a blow to the country's capital markets.