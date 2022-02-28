European markets fall sharply as new sanctions are imposed on Russia

London -1.50%.

Germany -2.46%.

France -3.06%.

MOEX The Bank of Russia will decide on the opening time at 1pm local time. If trade is allowed to begin it'll be at 3pm local.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.7% in early trade, with banks plunging to lead losses on the back of fresh sanctions as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. Utilities bucked the trend to add.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 25 February CHF 725.2 bn vs CHF 725.2 bn prior.

Spain February preliminary CPI +7.4% vs +6.1% y/y prior.

Switzerland Q4 GDP +0.3% vs +0.4% q/q expected (Prior +1.7%).

The latest round of sanctions by the UK against Russia: UK takes further restrictive economic measures targeting the Russian central bank.

More sanctions have been imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S., Europe and Canada agreeing to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 1.91%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down five basis point to 0.17%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 1.45%.

European futures lower. FTSE -2.36%; CAC -2.85%; DAX -2.09% and EURO STOXX -2.71%.