GlaxoSmithKline pauses 3 more trials of RSV vaccine in pregnant women

Feb. 28, 2022

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has paused more trials of its potential respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate in pregnant women, after certain trials were paused earlier this month.
  • On Feb. 18, GSK said it voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a phase 3 trial, dubbed GRACE, (NCT04605159), and two other trials investigating the vaccine in pregnant women (NCT04980391, NCT05229068) based on safety assessment by an independent committee.
  • The British drugmaker said it decided to stop enrolment and vaccination in three trials (NCT04605159, NCT04980391, NCT05229068) evaluating its potential RSV maternal vaccine candidate in pregnant women.
  • The company said that relevant regulatory authorities have been informed and further analysis to better understand the safety data from the trials was ongoing.
  • GSK added that the decision does not impact the ongoing AReSVi 006 phase 3 trial (NCT04886596) for RSV older adults (60 years and above).
  • The trial remains on track and the company expects to report data in 1H of 2022.
