GlaxoSmithKline pauses 3 more trials of RSV vaccine in pregnant women
Feb. 28, 2022 4:33 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has paused more trials of its potential respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate in pregnant women, after certain trials were paused earlier this month.
- On Feb. 18, GSK said it voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a phase 3 trial, dubbed GRACE, (NCT04605159), and two other trials investigating the vaccine in pregnant women (NCT04980391, NCT05229068) based on safety assessment by an independent committee.
- The British drugmaker said it decided to stop enrolment and vaccination in three trials (NCT04605159, NCT04980391, NCT05229068) evaluating its potential RSV maternal vaccine candidate in pregnant women.
- The company said that relevant regulatory authorities have been informed and further analysis to better understand the safety data from the trials was ongoing.
- GSK added that the decision does not impact the ongoing AReSVi 006 phase 3 trial (NCT04886596) for RSV older adults (60 years and above).
- The trial remains on track and the company expects to report data in 1H of 2022.
- GSK -1.87% to $41.88 pre-market.