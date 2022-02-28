CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B.
  • Completion of the transaction is expected in mid-2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
  • OBE is North American leader in architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. The company has over 6,700 employees and operates 84 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries.
  • In 2020, the Business generated EBITDA of $337 million, profit before tax of $210 million and gross assets at 30 June 2021 amounted to $2.5 billion.
  • Proceeds from the divestment will be incorporated into the Group's capital allocation resources, focused on value-enhancing capital expenditure, value-accretive acquisitions and cash returns to shareholders.
  • The company to announce full year results for 2021 on Mar.03
