Celyad pauses phase 1 colorectal cancer trial after reports of two fatalities

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) voluntarily paused its CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) phase 1b trial (NCT04991948) in colorectal cancer, after it received reports of two fatalities that presented with similar pulmonary findings.

The trial is part of a collaboration with Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Celyad was evaluating its investigational therapy CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy, followed by Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.

The company said it received reports of two fatalities that presented with similar pulmonary findings thus with focus on patient safety it decided to voluntarily pause dosing and enrollment of patients in the trial to investigate the events.

Celyad added that it is investigating and evaluating any similar events in additional patients treated on study.

Celyad noted that it is informing regulatory agencies, which may require additional actions of the company.

The company expects to provide additional updates on the trial in the near future.

"In twenty-five patients previously treated with CYAD-101 in the alloSHRINK Phase 1 trial, which evaluated the TIM-based investigational candidate for the treatment of advanced mCRC, no-dose limiting toxicities were reported. Lastly, we anticipate no impact on our shRNA-based candidates, including CYAD-211 currently under investigation for the treatment of multiple myeloma," said Celyad CEO Filippo Petti.