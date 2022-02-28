Ginkgo Bioworks, Phytolon team up for biological production of vibrant food colors
Feb. 28, 2022 5:30 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Natural food colorants startup Phytolon is collaborating with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) to produce vibrant cultured
- food colors via fermentation of yeast.
- Under the partnership, Phytolon will use Ginkgo's ability to engineer biology at scale to work together on the production of vibrant betalain pigments, the healthy and colorful compounds found in foods like beets and cactus fruit.
- Phytolon has developed a proprietary process for producing betalain pigments through precision fermentation of certain yeast strains. The companies aim to maximize the production efficiency of purple and yellow betalain-producing strains.
- The project aims to take Phytolon's colors across the full 'yellow-to-purple' spectrum to the next level, and to potentially maximize opportunity for its colors for applications in the food and cosmetics industries.
- "We're excited to work with Ginkgo to develop natural food colors that can potentially outperform conventional artificial dyes in cost and performance," said Tal Zeltzer, Co-founder and CTO, Phytolon.