MWC 2022: 'Connectivity unleashed' key theme at Mobile World Congress

Techies are gathering in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off today and runs through March 3. The trade show brings together mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers and engineers to present their latest work and share their vision of the future. This year's theme is "connectivity unleashed" and is expected to feature some major announcements after the show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and was a quiet event last year for the same reason.

Quote: "We're trying to emphasize that we're moving away from just simple connectivity to meaningful connectivity where we are connecting things and we are using data and everything that benefits from being connected will be connected," said Mats Granryd, Director-General of the GSMA association which organizes the MWC. "It's no longer just mobile operators to mobile operators or me connected to you. It is fintech. It's car manufacturers, it's utility companies, it's transport companies."

Expect to see some ground-breaking products and technologies, as well as creators and innovators in the industry. Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to unveil the world's faster smartphone charger - that could enable a device to go from zero to full in just a few minutes - while Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will show off its Galaxy S22 line of handsets and revamped Galaxy Book 2. Other themes that will be explored include artificial intelligence, IoT, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

On the exhibitor list: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Huawei, Meta (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) - (the Russian Pavilion has been canceled at the "unifying event" due to the crisis in Ukraine).