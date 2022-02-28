Dentsply Sirona Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.09B misses by $40M
Feb. 28, 2022 6:06 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Dentsply Sirona press release (NASDAQ:XRAY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- FY22 outlook: Organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, with net sales in the range of $4.3 to $4.4 billion vs. $4.47B consensus.
- Adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 21% for the full year, with a target of 22% by the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 ($3.19 consensus), up 6% to 13% year-over-year.