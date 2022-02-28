Dentsply Sirona Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.09B misses by $40M

Feb. 28, 2022 6:06 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Dentsply Sirona press release (NASDAQ:XRAY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • FY22 outlook: Organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, with net sales in the range of $4.3 to $4.4 billion vs. $4.47B consensus.
  • Adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 21% for the full year, with a target of 22% by the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 ($3.19 consensus), up 6% to 13% year-over-year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.