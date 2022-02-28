International Game subsidiary to divest proximity payment business for €700M
Feb. 28, 2022 6:21 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IGT Lottery S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) inks an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment business to PostePay S.p.A. – Patrimonio Destinato IMEL for €700 million.
- Under the pact, IGT will be selling two wholly owned subsidiaries LIS Holding S.p.A. and indirectly LISPAY S.p.A., which has been the leader in the Italian proximity payments market.
- The sale price represents an enterprise value of €630M and ~€70M of net unrestricted cash.
- The business being sold generated about €228M in gross revenues and ~€40M in EBITDA in 2021, reflecting a valuation multiple in line with the most recent Italian transactions in the proximity payments sector.
- Net proceeds from the transaction will be primarily used to reduce debt.
- Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the third quarter of 2022.