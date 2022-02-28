Easterly Government FFO of $0.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $71.64M misses by $0.47M

Feb. 28, 2022 6:31 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Easterly Government press release (NYSE:DEA): Q4 FFO of $0.32 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $71.64M (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.47M.
  • The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2022 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis in a range of $1.34 - $1.36 vs. $1.35 consensus.
  • This guidance assumes (i) $200.0 – $250.0 million of wholly owned acquisitions, (ii) the closing of properties in the VA Portfolio totaling approximately $145.0 million at the Company’s pro rata share, and (iii) up to $10.0 million of gross development-related investment during 2022.
