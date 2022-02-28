Greenbrier appoints Lorie Tekorius as CEO
Feb. 28, 2022
- Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) has appointed Lorie Tekorius to the role of president and CEO, effective March 1.
- Chairman, CEO and co-founder William Furman will serve as executive chair until August 31, the end of Greenbrier's fiscal year. He will retire from all executive offices at that time, however will remain an active board member through his current board term concluding in January 2024.
- Tekorius, began her career with Greenbrier in 1995 and most recently, she served as president and COO, working side-by-side with Furman and leaders.