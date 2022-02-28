Commnet Broadband enters multi-year MOU with Amazon Web Services
Feb. 28, 2022 6:43 AM ETATN International, Inc. (ATNI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Commnet Broadband, an affiliate of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform Commnet’s network and make AWS cloud services available to rural areas where Commnet provides broadband services.
- The deal will bring AWS cloud services to healthcare, education, tribal, government, mining, business, and carrier customers in the rural, southwest U.S. for the first time.
- By choosing AWS as its preferred cloud provider, Commnet will be able to provide reliable and secure broadband connections on AWS that have previously been unavailable in many rural communities.
- The two companies will support cloud-based wireless carrier services that seamlessly integrate with Commnet’s customers’ existing infrastructure.