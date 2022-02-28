Commnet Broadband enters multi-year MOU with Amazon Web Services

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Commnet Broadband, an affiliate of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform Commnet’s network and make AWS cloud services available to rural areas where Commnet provides broadband services.
  • The deal will bring AWS cloud services to healthcare, education, tribal, government, mining, business, and carrier customers in the rural, southwest U.S. for the first time.
  • By choosing AWS as its preferred cloud provider, Commnet will be able to provide reliable and secure broadband connections on AWS that have previously been unavailable in many rural communities.
  • The two companies will support cloud-based wireless carrier services that seamlessly integrate with Commnet’s customers’ existing infrastructure.
