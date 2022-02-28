Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) announced its Q4 results and sale of its biosimilar assets to India's Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335B.

Viatris Q4 total revenue rose 19.82% Y/Y to $4.34B.

Net sales revenue grew 20.73% Y/Y to $4.33B. The company said the sales were down 2% on an operational basis compared to combined adjusted Q4 2020 results, but flat on an operational basis compared to combined LOE adjusted Q4 2020 results, and performed better than expectations, driven by solid performance across all four segments—Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, JANZ, and Greater China.

Developed markets sales rose 8% Y/Y to $2.56B. Greater China sales grew 164% to $503.8M.

Brands sales rose 41% Y/Y to $2.61B, driven by products such as Lipitor, Lyrica and the Thrombosis portfolio.

Complex Gx and Biosimilars grew 3% Y/Y to $348.4M, while Generics sales declined 1% Y/Y to $1.37B. The company said Complex generics and biosimilars delivered strong growth while managing competition on Wixela Inhub and Xulane.

The company generated $117M in new product revenues in Q4 2021.

Adjusted Gross Profit grew 29% Y/Y to $2.46B. Adjusted Gross Margin was 56.6%, compared to 52.5% in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted net earnings grew 49% Y/Y to $971.7M. Adjusted EBITDA rose 39% Y/Y to $1.42B.

In full year 2021, the company repaid ~$2.1B of debt.

Guidance 2022:

The company expects total revenues in the range of $17.0B to $17.5B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year 2022 is $17.57B.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $5.8B and $6.2B; Free Cash Flow expected in the range of $2.5B to $2.9B.

Buyback: Viatris' board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1B.

M&A: Under the agreement, Viatris will contribute to Biocon its biosimilars portfolio and related commercial and operational capabilities, amounting to 2022 estimated revenue of ~$875M, and 2022 estimated adjusted EBITDA of ~$200M, in exchange for pre-tax consideration of up to $3.335B, which represents a transaction multiple of 16.5x of estimated 2022 biosimilars adjusted EBITDA.

Biocon Biologics will target an IPO in India as early as late 2023. Viatris has the right to designate one member of the Biocon Biologics Board and intends to appoint its President, Rajiv Malik, to the seat.

VTRS -2.68% premarket to $14.15