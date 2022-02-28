Cigna expands share repurchase program and capital deployment
Feb. 28, 2022 6:55 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced a series of capital deployment priorities for enhancing shareholder value and delivering long-term growth.
- It expects to generate $12B+ of deployable capital in 2022, including $5.4B in after-tax proceeds from the earlier announced sale of its international life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries.
- With regards to capital Cigna returned to shareholders in 2021, it includes $7.7B of share repurchase and $1.3B in dividends.
- In February, the company board approved a total increase of $6B in incremental share repurchase authorization taking the total share repurchase authority to $10B; YTD, Cigna has repurchased $1.2B of its shares.
- It also authorized an additional $450M for investment into Cigna Ventures.
- The company expects to deploy in excess of $7B for share repurchase this year with Cigna's equity trading at an attractive and compelling valuation.
- It plans to continue making strategic investments in innovation through targeted bolt-on or tuck-in acquisitions, along with establishing positions in earlier-stage companies through Cigna Ventures, the company's venture capital arm.
- In early February, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 12%.
