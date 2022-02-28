Gaming and Leisure Properties attracts higher price target from Jefferies

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analyst David Katz and team said the thesis on GLPI for increased M&A activity is playing out.

"Given the long-term stable cash flows and the growth thereof with underlying tenant fundamentals continuing to improve, we believe the current trading levels of ~6% yield considerably underprice GLPI. That said, the growth and performance in the Gaming real estate market should provide the catalysts for change."

Jefferies boosted its price target on GLPI to $62 from $57 based on a 16.3X EBITDA multiple.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) are down 7.60% on year-to-date basis.

Dig into GLPI's recent earnings call transcript.