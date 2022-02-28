Party City Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.01, revenue of $698.3M beats by $1.05M

Feb. 28, 2022 7:01 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Party City press release (NYSE:PRTY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $698.3M (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.05M.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as of December 31, 2021 compared to 746 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 17.8% in the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2021 versus the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021 and increased 10.8% compared to the 13 weeks ended January 4, 2020.

  • Fiscal Year 2022:

    • Total revenue of $2.275 to $2.350 billion vs. $2.17B consensus.
    • Brand comparable sales percentage increase of 2.0% to 4.0%.
    • GAAP net income of $64.2 million to $82.5 million with an assumed tax rate of 27%
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $275 to $300 million
    • Cash interest of approximately $95 to $105 million
    • 100 to 125 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $120 to $130 million.
