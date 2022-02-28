Watch these five stocks for short squeeze potential

Fintel listed Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL), MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) as the top short squeeze candidates of the week.

On MDJH: "Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 419K shares, up 74,000% from last month’s disclosure of just 565 shares. With this increase, fully 28.85% of the total float is shorted. The cost to borrow shares is 145%."

On KAVL: "NASDAQ reported short interest is 3.5M shares, a 681% increase from the prior report of just 449K shares. This represents 26% of that total float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is a whopping 409%."

On WEBR: "Raw short interest is 5.76M shares, an increase of 9.32% in the last four weeks and representing 32.26% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 62.19%. Options sentiment is very negative, with a total market put/call ratio of 1.83."

On BLNK: "Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 15.2M shares, an increase of 8.52% in the last four weeks and comprising a meaty 41.93% of the total float. The cost to borrow BLNK shares is 67.564%. That said, options markets are slightly bullish on the shares, with a total market put/call ratio of 0.83, indicating open interest in calls outnumbers open interest in puts for the underlying security."

On HOOK: "Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.8M shares, an increase of 26% in the last month and comprising 13% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 53.10%, and at the current volume, days to cover is less than one day."

