Feb. 28, 2022 7:10 AM ETEmbark Technology, Inc. (EMBK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) announced a strategic partnership with real estate firm Alterra Property Group to identify and launch transfer point sites across the U.S. Sunbelt.
  • The new transfer points will increase the reach of the Embark Coverage Map and enable new autonomous trucking lanes as Embark prepares for commercial deployment of its technology in 2024.
  • Alterra is called an ideal partner for Embark (EMBK) as it seeks to expand the set of sites included in the Embark Coverage Map. Alterra specializes in industrial outdoor storage properties that can accommodate vehicle and trailer parking, and will identify, purchase, and lease sites optimally sized and located for transfer points.
  • In the short term, Embark (EMBK) and Alterra intend to identify standardized, turn-key sites that provide Embark the ability to quickly scale up at a particular site with minimal lead time or development costs. Embark and Alterra will investigate more creative physical and economic structures over the long term, such as allowing Embark to grow across a site over time or allowing Alterra to participate in the economic upside of onsite activity through per-use price structures.
  • Shares of Embark Technology (EMBK) rallied 5.26% premarket to $4.80.
