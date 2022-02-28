Q&K International announces ADS ratio change

Feb. 28, 2022 7:10 AM ETQ&K International Group Limited (QK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Q&K International (NASDAQ:QK) says that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing thirty Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing one hundred and fifty Class A ordinary shares.
  • For the ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split.
  • There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.
  • The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on Nasdaq is expected to take place at the open of trading on March 7, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.