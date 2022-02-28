Q&K International announces ADS ratio change
Feb. 28, 2022 7:10 AM ETQ&K International Group Limited (QK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Q&K International (NASDAQ:QK) says that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing thirty Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing one hundred and fifty Class A ordinary shares.
- For the ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split.
- There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.
- The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on Nasdaq is expected to take place at the open of trading on March 7, 2022.