Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Healthcare Trust of America have agreed to a $18B deal that brings together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings (MOB), making the combined company the largest pure-play MOB REIT, with almost double the square footage of the next largest MOB portfolio.

The deal is expected to add to Healthcare Realty's (HR) per-share results assuming full realization of synergies.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) shareholders will get a total implied value of $35.08 per share, comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1-to-1 based on Healthcare Realty Trust's (HR) unaffected price of $30.26 on Feb. 24, 2022.

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) shares are falling 8.2% in premarket trading, down to $26.95, and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) shares are sliding 3.41%.

The combined company will have a pro forma equity market capitalization of ~$11.6B and a total enterprise value of $17.6B, based on the implied values at market close on Feb. 24, the companies said. Healthcare Realty (HR) management team will lead the merged organization, with Todd Meredith as president and CEO and Kris Douglas as executive vice president and chief financial officer. The new company will continue to operate with the Healthcare Realty name and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol HR. Healthcare Realty (HR) Chairman Knox Singleton will be chairman and Brad Blair, chairman of Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), will be named vice chair.

The cash portion of the deal will be financed through joint venture transactions and asset sales. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. has provided a commitment letter to Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) for a $1.7B debt financing.

The transaction, structured as a reverse merger in which HTA will be the corporate successor, is expected to be completed in Q3 2022.

The board of the combined company will consist of nine existing directors of Healthcare Realty (HR), three members of the Healthcare Realty Trust of America (HTA) board, and one new member to be mutually agreed upon by the existing HR and HTA directors.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

