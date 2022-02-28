Foot Locker ratings are slashed by analysts in reaction to Nike development

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight from Equal-weight following the long-term strategy update from the retailer, which the firm thinks impairs the long-term cash generation potential.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberge noted that Foot Locker (FL) announced a long-term strategy shift to diversify its merchandise and vendor mix, such that no single vendor will comprise more than 55% of total supplier spending compared to 65% as of Q4.

"More specifically, this shift is mostly the result of NKE’s accelerated to direct-to consumer strategy, & means NKE product as a % of total FL inventory will fall 15-20 points over time, from 75% in 2020 & 70% in 2021 to 50-55% as soon as 2023."

Elsewhere on Foot Locker, Credit Suisse dropped its rating on Foot Locker to Neutral from Buy and Citi moved to a Sell rating. Deutsche Bank slashed its price target on FL to $32 and Guggenheim set a lowered PT of $36.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) fell 2.92% in premarket trading to $28.22 after shedding $29.80 on Friday.

Dig into Foot Locker's Q4 earnings call transcript.