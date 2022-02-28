OppFi appoints Todd Schwartz as CEO; updates full year guidance

Feb. 28, 2022 7:21 AM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) has appointed Todd Schwartz as CEO to succeed Neville Crawley who has stepped down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and a Director.

  • Schwartz founded OppFi in 2012 and has served as Executive Chairman since 2015; he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

  • Additionally, the company reaffirms 2021 Revenue and Adjusted Net Income Outlook and provides additional 2021 Financial Outlook:

  • Adjusted Net Income between $64 million and $66 million, compared to prior outlook of between $62 and $66 million.

  • Ending receivables of between $335 and $338 million, compared to prior outlook of approximately $315 to $325 million.

  • Revenue between $350 and $352 million, compared to prior outlook of between $350 and $360 million vs. consensus of $470.51M.

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $115 million and $117 million, compared to prior outlook of between $120 and $125 million.

  • The Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

  • Shares are down 3.2% premarket.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.