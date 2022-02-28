OppFi appoints Todd Schwartz as CEO; updates full year guidance
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) has appointed Todd Schwartz as CEO to succeed Neville Crawley who has stepped down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and a Director.
Schwartz founded OppFi in 2012 and has served as Executive Chairman since 2015; he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Additionally, the company reaffirms 2021 Revenue and Adjusted Net Income Outlook and provides additional 2021 Financial Outlook:
Adjusted Net Income between $64 million and $66 million, compared to prior outlook of between $62 and $66 million.
Ending receivables of between $335 and $338 million, compared to prior outlook of approximately $315 to $325 million.
Revenue between $350 and $352 million, compared to prior outlook of between $350 and $360 million vs. consensus of $470.51M.
Adjusted EBITDA between $115 million and $117 million, compared to prior outlook of between $120 and $125 million.
The Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Shares are down 3.2% premarket.