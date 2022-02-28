Target Hospitality CEO steps down, provides FY21 outlook
Feb. 28, 2022 7:31 AM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) announced that Brad Archer has decided to step down as President, CEO and board member.
- As part of its succession plan, the board has formed a search committee for searching a successor.
- Mr. Archer will continue to lead in current position and assisting with the CEO search and help onboard his successor until Dec.31, 2022.
- He joined the company in 2009 as COO and as served as President and CEO since 2014.
- FY21 Outlook: It sees revenue to be ~$290M (+29% Y/Y), and 2% above the high-end of Target's previously announced FY21 revenue outlook.
- Led by result of strength in demand fundamentals, it expects to to meet or exceed the high-end of its entire earlier announced 2021 financial outlook ranges.
- Q4/FY21 earnings are scheduled for Mar.10.