Seagate expands Lyve cloud storage services to Singapore
Feb. 28, 2022 7:31 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) launched its premiere cloud storage-as-a-service platform, Lyve™ Cloud, for businesses of all sizes in Singapore.
- The expansion and growing number of ecosystem partners make Lyve Cloud accessible to more global enterprises.
- The company introduced Lyve Cloud and collaborated with industry-leading cloud ecosystem partners to offer simple, efficient and well-integrated cloud storage services.
- Lyve Cloud offers data privacy, no lock-in, no API charges and no egress fees, allowing customers to retain full control of their data while lowering total cost of ownership for storing, accessing and moving massive data sets.