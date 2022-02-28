On Monday, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced it would carry out the proposed demerger and listing of its consumer healthcare business in July.

Following a shareholder vote for approval, the unit jointly owned by the U.K. pharma giant with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is expected to obtain “a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, with ADRs listed in the US,” the company said in a statement.

The new company fully focused on consumer health is expected to deliver an organic sales growth in the range of 4-6% in 2022 and the medium term.

The initial dividend payout ratio is projected to reach the lower end of the 30-50% target subject to the approval of the company’s board. In terms of leverage, the net debt/adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at less than 3x by the end of 2024, down from up to 4x at the time of the demerger.

Today’s disclosure “comes ahead of what promises to be the most significant corporate change for GSK in the last 20 years, to create two new growth companies that will positively impact the health of billions of people,” GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) chief executive Emma Walmsley remarked.

After rejecting several offers from Unilever (NYSE:UL) for the new unit in January, the company named the spinoff “Haleon” last week.