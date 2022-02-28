Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15B deal

Feb. 28, 2022 7:37 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), REGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) +37.3% pre-market after Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agrees to acquire the sustainable fuels producer in an all-cash deal valued at $3.15B.

Under the deal terms, Chevron will pay $61.50/share, a ~40% premium over Friday's $43.81 closing price.

Chevron expects the deal will accelerate its progress toward a goal to boost its renewable fuels production capacity to 100K bbl/day by 2030, and provide additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities.

Chevron sees the transaction as accretive to its earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after the start-up of Renewable Energy's Geismar expansion.

Upon the deal closing, Chevron's renewable fuels business will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa; Renewable Energy CEO Cynthia Warner will join the Chevron board.

Renewable Energy is set to release Q4 results on March 1.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.