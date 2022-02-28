Telesat partners with Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Feb. 28, 2022 7:43 AM ETTelesat Corporation (TSAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Satellite operator Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, to bring its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services to Africa.
- The companies will collaborate on the commercial and technical aspects of integrating the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network with Liquid's global value-added services network. At the same time, Telesat will explore combining Liquid's landing stations, Points of Presences (PoPs), site hosting, management services, and fibre network as part of its global terrestrial infrastructure.
- The partnership will enable the expansion of Liquid's enterprise portfolio offerings, including next-generation cloud services, managed security services, business Wi-Fi and data center connectivity.