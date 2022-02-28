Nio plans for secondary listings in Hong Kong and Singapore
Feb. 28, 2022 7:45 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) said it is moving forward with plans to carry out secondary listings by introduction in Hong Kong and Singapore as it seeks to grow its business in the region.
- New filings indicate that the Chinese electric vehicle maker received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for trading and the Singapore Exchange was reviewing an application. Nio (NIO) said the Class A shares are due to start trading on March 10 in Hong Kong under the code 9866 once it receives final approval from the stock exchange.
- The exchange moves by Nio (NIO) are due in part to concerns over being forced off the U.S. exchanges for geopolitical reasons. Nio's (NIO) primary listing will remain in New York for now.
- Shares of Nio (NIO) rose 1.67% in premarket trading to $21.29.
