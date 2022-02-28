Evelo psoriasis therapy EDP1815 shows durable response in phase 2 trial follow up

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) said data from a post-treatment follow-up (Part B) of its phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in patients with mild and moderate psoriasis showed durable and deeper clinical responses.

The EDP1815-201 phase 2 trial consisted of Part A, when patients received either EDP1815 or placebo for 16 weeks, and Part B, when patients were followed for up to 24 weeks after they had stopped receiving EDP1815 or placebo.

There were 83 patients who had received EDP1815 in Part A entered Part B.

Thirty of the 83 patients achieved a PASI-50 (50% reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score from baseline) or greater reduction at week 16 of Part A. Eighteen of the 30 patients remained at PASI-50 or greater at the end of Part B.

Ten of the 30 patients had achieved a PASI-75 or greater at the end of Part A and 5 remained at PASI-75 or greater at the end of Part B.

Nineteen of the 83 patients achieved clear skin or nearly clear skin at the end of Part A and of these, nine maintained clear or near clear at the end of Part B.

The company said the data, combined with the durability data, suggested that longer dosing could lead to further deepening of the responses in some patients.

The tolerability and safety data for EDP1815 in the trial was comparable to placebo, and no flare or rebound following discontinuation of therapy.