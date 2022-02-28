BioElectronics adds two additional distribution partners
Feb. 28, 2022 8:01 AM ETBioElectronics Corporation (BIEL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BioElectronics (OTCPK:BIEL), an electroceutical company, has added two additional international distribution partners to its portfolio.
- The first new order comes from Stada MENA, which will be distributing BioElectronics' ActiPatch in Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- The second order is from Modern Development Medical, which will be distributing both RecoveryRx and ActiPatch in Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. They will be focusing on the RecoveryRx brand in the UAE.
- BioElectronics also announced a new order from its longtime distribution partner in Bangladesh, Multiple Health Pharma, which has resumed operations following COVID-related shutdowns.
- These two new international orders and the renewal order total in excess of $200K.