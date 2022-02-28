Lordstown Motors GAAP EPS of -$0.42 beats by $0.30
Feb. 28, 2022 8:02 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lordstown Motors press release (NASDAQ:RIDE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.42 beats by $0.30.
- Ended 2021 with a cash balance of $244 million, $79 million above the midpoint of the previously issued outlook on disciplined spending, favorable working capital, additional equity issuances and a deferral of certain investments into 2022
- Outlook:
- Reaffirm third quarter 2022 target for commercial production and sales of the Endurance
- Expect commercial production and sales of the Endurance of approximately 500 units in 2022 growing to as many as 2,500 units in 2023
- Anticipate investments in hard tooling and other actions to drive significant reduction in the Endurance bill of materials into 2023 and beyond