Lyra Therapeutics begins enrollment in phase 3 trial of LYR-210 for rhinosinusitis

Feb. 28, 2022 8:07 AM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Sad man holding his nose because sinus pain

  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) enrolled the first patient in a phase 3 ENLIGHTEN I trial of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
  • The company said LYR-210 is designed as an alternative to sinus surgery.
  • The ENLIGHTEN program will consist of two, staggered phase 3 studies totaling 360 patients.
  • ENLIGHTEN I will evaluate LYR-210 against control and will enroll ~180 CRS patients who have failed medical management and have not had prior sinus surgery.
  • The second phase 3 trial, ENLIGHTEN II is expected to begin in mid-year 2022.
