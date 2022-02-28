StageZero Life Sciences to raise C$1.87M in equity offering
Feb. 28, 2022 8:08 AM ETStagezero Life Sciences Ltd. (SZLSF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- StageZero Life Sciences (OTCPK:SZLSF) stated Monday that it has signed C$1.87M private placement agreement with an institutional investor.
- The placement will see an issue of 10M company's shares and warrants to purchase up to 10M additional shares, at combined purchase price of C$0.187 each.
- Warrants can be exercised over the period of 4 years at an exercise price of C$0.2206 per share.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to accelerate its global growth strategy and further support the commercialization of Aristotle and AVRT.
- Closing is expected on Mar. 2, 2022.
- Press Release