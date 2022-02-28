Despite beating Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) has lost ~20% in the pre-market Monday after the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company disappointed investors with its sales outlook for 2022.

Aurinia (AUPH), which commercializes Lupkynis (voclosporin), an FDA-approved treatment for adults with active lupus nephritis, reported $23.4M total revenue for the quarter, indicating ~60% growth from the third quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, total revenue has slipped ~53%.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and challenges in the first year of a product launch, "we are very pleased with the progress we have made to ensure awareness, adoption, and access to LUPKYNIS.,” chief executive Peter Greenleaf said. A conference call on earnings is scheduled for Monday at 8.30 AM EST.

Annual net revenue for 2021 reached $45.6M implying a decline of ~9% YoY. Meanwhile, the SG&A expenses for the quarter and full-year 2021 stood at $44.2M and $171.4M indicating ~14% YoY and ~79% YoY growth, respectively.

The net loss for Q4 and 2021 expanded ~311% YoY ~76% YoY to $33.3M and $181.0M, respectively, while cash, cash equivalents, and investments jumped ~10% from 2020 year-end to $466.1M.

For 2022, Aurinia (AUPH) projects net revenue from sales of Lupkynis to reach $115M -$135M. Several days ago, shares of the company surged in reaction to upbeat remarked made by CEO on its sales outlook.

On Wall Street, the analysts project total revenue of $178.3M for the company.