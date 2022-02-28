Jack in the Box dips after Gordon Haskett heads to the sidelines with downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Gordon Haskett dropped its rating on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold from Buy after it warned on more modest market share gains in 2022, as well as reduced margin/EPS visibility and higher commodity inflation exposure for the restaurant operator through the Del Taco acquisition.

Analyst Jeff Farmer's breakdown: "With JACK trading at a small premium to pre-COVID levels and poised to see a significant increase in company-owned restaurant and revenue mix exposure - we view JACK shares as having shifted to a balanced risk/reward profile."

The firm assigned a price target of $96 to JACK vs. the average Wall Street PT of $105.75. The price target is equal to 10X the 2023 EBITDA estimate of $317M. The 10X multiple represents an approximate 10% discount to JACK’s average two-year forward multiple from 2017 to 2019.

Shares of Jack in the Box (JACK) fell 1.27% premarket to $86.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $77.13 to $124.53.

