Jones Lang LaSalle Q4 beat helped by leasing, capital markets

Feb. 28, 2022 8:22 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

JLL office in Brisbane

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) fourth-quarter beat Monday highlighted strength in its leasing and capital markets segments.
  • JLL stock edges higher by 0.5% in premarket trading.
  • Q4 Leasing of $994.8M jumped from $602.9M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 Capital Markets of $849.7M vs. $565.8M in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 property and facility management was $2.84B compared with $2.54B in the same period a year ago.
  • Fee revenue of $2.77B climbed from $1.96B in Q4 2020.
  • Total revenues of $5.94B in Q4 topped the $3.44B consensus and rose from $4.84B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Revenue before reimbursements were $1.94B compared with $1.35B in the same period of last year.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $622.0M vs. $417.1M in Q4 a year ago.
  • EBITDA margin on a fee-revenue basis of 22.4% in Q4 rose from 21.3% in Q4 2020, primarily due to higher equity earnings and an increase in revenue.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $5.50B, up from $4.51B in Q4 2020.
  • In mid-February, JLL arranged $260M in refi for East Market.
