TotalEnergies, BP, Banco Santander among premarket losers' pack
Feb. 28, 2022 8:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) -40% on pricing $15M stock and warrants offering.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) -20% on Q4 earnings release.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) -10% on deal to combine with Healthcare Trust of America in $18B deal.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) -10%.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) -10%.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) -9% on Q4 earnings release; voluntarily withdraws Sotagliflozin NDA and plans prompt resubmission targeted early Q2 2022.
- Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) -8%.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) -8%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) -8%.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) -8% CFO takes over as CEO
- BP (NYSE:BP) -8% after news to break from Rosneft, will exit its nearly 20% stake.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) -8%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) -7% on Q4 earnings release.
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) -7%.
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) -7% wins Maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ Offshore wind farm on the East Coast of New York and New Jersey.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) -6% after delays Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) -6%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) -6%.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) -6%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) -5%.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) -4%.