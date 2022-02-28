Reata Pharmaceuticals down 5% on FDA rejection, revenue miss
Feb. 28, 2022 8:31 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are continuing to struggle in premarket trading after announcing Q4 2021 results that missed on the top line.
- Reata (RETA) had a tough end to last week when after Friday's market close, the company said it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.
- The letter led to a 4% drop in shares in post-market trading. Shares are currently down 5% from Friday's close.
- Earlier Monday morning, while Reata (RETA) beat on bottom line, it missed on the top line.
- Reata's (RETA) net loss widened ~30% to $85.2M in the quarter compared to the prior-yyear period. Loss per share, basic and diluted, was -$2.35 compared to -$1.90 in Q4 2020.
- Total revenue of ~$930K was a 71% year over year decline.
- The company ended the quarter with $590.3M in cash.
