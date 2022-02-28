The Toronto-Dominion Bank to acquire First Horizon in all-cash transaction of $13.4B
Feb. 28, 2022
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) signed a definitive agreement wherein the former will acquire the latter in an all-cash transaction worth $13.4B or $25/share of First Horizon.
- TD accelerates its long-term growth strategy through the acquisition by acquiring a premier regional bank with an aligned culture and risk-management framework.
- On pro forma basis excluding merger adjustments, TD's U.S. franchise will be a top 6 U.S. bank, with ~$614B in assets; globally, TD Bank Group will have ~C$1,841B in assets.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive at closing to TD's adjusted EPS and over 10% accretive to 2023E adjusted EPS on a fully-synergized basis; transaction is expected to result in a fully-synergized return on invested capital of 10% in 2023.
- The purchase price represents a 9.8 times multiple of First Horizon's 2023E fully-synergized earnings and a 2.1 times multiple to First Horizon's estimated tangible book value at close.
- TD expects to achieve ~$610M in pre-tax cost synergies equal to 33% of First Horizon's 2023E non-interest expense through a combination of technology and systems consolidation, and other operational efficiencies.
- Total merger and integration costs are seen at $1.3B mainly in the first two years post closure which is expected in Q1 of FY23.
- If the transaction does not close prior to Nov.27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders will receive, on closure, an additional $0.65/share on an annualized basis for the period from Nov. 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing.
- Separately, The Toronto-Dominion Bank announced that the automatic share purchase plan established under TD's normal course issuer bid is automatically terminated post its terms.
- During the quarter ended Jan.31, 2022, 7.5M shares were repurchased for cancellation under the NCIB and, during the period from Feb. 1 until Feb. 28, 2022, 13.5M shares were repurchased for cancellation under the NCIB.
- FHN rallies 32.5% higher premarket.