FalconStor Software names new CFO
Feb. 28, 2022 8:31 AM ETFalconStor Software, Inc. (FALC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- FalconStor Software (OTCQB:FALC) has appointed Vincent Sita as the company's new chief financial officer, to succeed Brad Wolfe.
- Sita brings in over two decades of experience with expertise in subscription-based businesses. He has spent 17 years in various finance roles at Bell Canada and as vice president of finance North America at ACN, a globally recognized telecommunications and essential services provider.
- "He will be an essential member of the executive team as we focus our efforts on enabling managed service providers as our primary channel that we have articulated in 2020 and 2021," said CEO Todd Brooks.