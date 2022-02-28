First Wave BioPharma stock slips on $9M equity offering
Feb. 28, 2022 8:32 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) is down 12.70% pre-market after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $9M equity offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The company entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the sale of 6,498,195 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6,498,195 shares of common stock at an effective purchase price of $1.385 per share and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants are exercisable immediately at $1.26/share and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$9M.
- Offering is expected to occur on March 2, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used to pay a portion of the cash purchase price for First Wave Bio acquisition and for other general corporate purposes
- The company also has agreed that certain warrants to purchase 1,459,593 shares of its common stock that were issued to such investor in Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2021, will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $1.26/share and the term of exercise will be extended to Mar. 2, 2027, at a purchase price of $0.0281/amended warrant.