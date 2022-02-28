Hot Stocks: ABUS sues MRNA; NLSN earnings; OZON drops on sanctions; FL downgrades

Headlines related to Ukraine remained the main fodder for trading in Monday's pre-market period. However, corporate news still drove the action in many individual stocks, with a lawsuit related to COVID vaccines presenting one of the biggest stories. Arbutus (NASDAQ:ABUS) jumped before the opening bell after filing a patent lawsuit against COVID vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

In other news, Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) received a boost from the release of quarterly results.

Turning to some of the morning's biggest decliners, Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) plummeted on the impact of sanctions against Russia. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) also lost ground, weighed down by a negative reaction to a strategy shift at the company.

Gainers

Arbutus (ABUS) rallied more than 10% in pre-market action after it filed a lawsuit against Moderna (MRNA), alleging patent violations related to MRNA's COVID vaccine. The lawsuit, which includes Genevant Sciences as a plaintiff, does not seek to block the manufacture and distribution of the product. Rather, the companies are looking to collect damages.

MRNA edged lower in pre-market action, falling by more than 2%.

Meanwhile, better-than-expected earnings drove pre-market gains in Nielsen (NLSN). The firm's quarterly profit topped expectations by more than 28%.

At the same time, NLSN predicted total revenue growth of 3.5%-4.5% for 2022, on a constant currency basis. Bolstered by its quarterly update, the stock rallied more than 4% before the bell.

Decliners

Ozon Holdings (OZON) plunged in pre-market trading, as one of its subsidiaries has been flagged by sanctions against Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. The Russia-based e-commerce platform revealed that its banking subsidiary has been designated by the U.S. government as an entity linked to Sovcombank, an institution targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Based on the news, OZON dropped nearly 19% in pre-market trading.

Elsewhere, Foot Locker (FL) dropped 2% in pre-market action following a series of analyst downgrades. The bearish turn by members of the Wall Street community followed a shift in strategy by the shoe and athletic apparel retailer.

With Nike turning more towards direct-to-consumer options, FL has said it plans to diversify its vendor mix. The firm is looking to create a situation where no single supplier represents more than 55% of its total supplier spending.

Based on this update, Morgan Stanley cut its rating to Underweight from Equal-weight. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse slashed its opinion on FL to Neutral from Buy. Citi changed its stance to a Sell rating.

