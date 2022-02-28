PLUG, BLDP and BE among pre market gainers
- Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) +38% Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15B deal.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) +33% TD to expand in the southeastern U.S. with acquisition of First Horizon.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) +27%.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) +19%.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) +18%.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +11% Moderna hit by lawsuit as Arbutus, Genevant seek damages for use of COVID-19 vaccine patents.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) +11%.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +8% said to explore options, including sale.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) +8%.
- RADA Electronic (NASDAQ:RADA) +8%.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) +8%.
- Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +7%.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +7%.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) +7%.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +7%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +6%.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +6%.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) +6%.
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) +6%.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +6%.
- Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) +6%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +6%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +6%.
- Society Pass(NASDAQ:SOPA) +6%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +5%.