Lexicon pulls U.S. marketing application for heart disease drug
Feb. 28, 2022 8:37 AM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The development stage biopharma company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has lost ~18% in the pre-market Monday after announcing that it decided to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. marketing application of sotagliflozin to correct a technical issue.
- In December, Lexicon (LXRX) announced the submission of the New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking its approval as a treatment for heart failure in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.
- After identifying the technical issue recently, Lexicon (LXRX) has promptly informed the regulator. Following discussions with the officials, the company has decided that a resubmission of the NDA would be the most appropriate action as the 60-day filing review period has approached.
- “We consider our ongoing dialogue with the FDA to be encouraging and are targeting a resubmission early in the second quarter of 2022,” Chief Executive Lonnel Coats remarked.