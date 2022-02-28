The U.S. is taking another step in cutting Russia off from the global financial system. The U.S. Treasury Department said it's prohibiting any U.S. persons from conducting transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the country's Ministry of Finance.

"This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by U.S. persons, wherever located," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

As directed by President Joe Biden last week, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned a key Russian sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and it CEO Kirill Dmitriev, a known Putin ally. The Treasury said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle have relied on the RDIF to raise funds abroad, including the U.S.

"The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Russia's central bank ordered market players to reject foreign customers' bids to sell Russian securities.

