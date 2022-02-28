Sharps Compliance names new finance chief

putilich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) expands its leadership team with the appointment of Eric Bauer as Executive VP & CFO.
  • In his new role, Mr. Bauer will oversee all aspects of company’ finance and accounting organization and play a key role in developing and implementing the company’s strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions efforts.
  • Diana P. Diaz continues with the company as VP and CAO.
  • Mr. Bauer is a highly experienced financial and investment banking professional who most recently served as Executive VP and CFO of Nuverra Environmental Solutions.
  Some commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Sharps Compliance: An Operator In The Medical Waste Industry'
