Sharps Compliance names new finance chief
Feb. 28, 2022 8:39 AM ETSharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) expands its leadership team with the appointment of Eric Bauer as Executive VP & CFO.
- In his new role, Mr. Bauer will oversee all aspects of company’ finance and accounting organization and play a key role in developing and implementing the company’s strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions efforts.
- Diana P. Diaz continues with the company as VP and CAO.
- Mr. Bauer is a highly experienced financial and investment banking professional who most recently served as Executive VP and CFO of Nuverra Environmental Solutions.
